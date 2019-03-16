Report: Tennessee man accused of raping, impregnating his 11-year-old sister

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) – Police say a 22-year-old Nashville man is accused of raping and impregnating his 11-year-old sister.
According to jail records, the 11-year-old victim told her mother that she had become impregnated by her brother.
Police said the brother was interviewed by Metro Nashville Police and admitted that he had intercourse with the 11-year-old on “multiple occasions.”
The reported abuse started when the victim was only 10-years-old.
According to our crime guidelines, we will not use the name of, or identify the suspect or victim in this case.
