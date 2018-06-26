0 Reported trespassers around Berclair neighborhood leaving residents on edge

BERCLAIR, Tenn. - People living in a Berclair neighborhood told FOX13 they are fed up with trespassers in their area.

They said it’s all centered around a house that’s been vacant for a while.

The vacant house sits on a quiet strip in the 700 block of Forrest Avenue.

“I’ve seen them buying drugs in front of my house, using drugs in front of my house,” one man said, who chose to remain anonymous. “They go over to the house and use there and that’s where they’ve been camping out at.”

He is one of several people who didn’t want to identify themselves. He said the property, which appears to be undergoing renovations, is a popular location for those who are homeless.

Trending stories:

“They sleep on our porch,” said one neighbor. “The back yard is full of old, dirty clothes.”

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency said about five percent of homes in Shelby County are vacant.

FOX13 is still working to contact the home’s owner. FOX13 also reached out to the City of Memphis, which issued this statement:

A code enforcement officer will be dispatched to the location to confirm violation and to issue a notice to board and secure. The notice of violation will be sent to the last known address of the owner as per the Shelby County Assessors’ records. If the owner does not board and secure within the time specified, the city will dispatch a vendor to the property to board/secure and then place a lien on the property.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.