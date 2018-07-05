  • Reports: Memphis woman killed after tree falls on vehicle during fireworks show

    HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. - A woman died after a tree fell on his car during a fireworks show, according to reports from the Tennessee River News and FOX17 in Nashville.

    The incident happened Thursday night as a storm moved through the area near The Inn at Pickwick Landing State Park.

    The Hardin County fire chief told TNRVNews.com the tree fell on a parked vehicle.

    The sheriff office told FOX17 the victim was a woman from Memphis. Her identity has not been released.

    Three others were injured in the incident.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

