Reports: Memphis woman killed after tree falls on vehicle during fireworks show

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. - A woman died after a tree fell on his car during a fireworks show, according to reports from the Tennessee River News and FOX17 in Nashville.
The incident happened Thursday night as a storm moved through the area near The Inn at Pickwick Landing State Park.
Trending stories:
- Police: Girlfriend calls boyfriend to see if he's home, shoots up house with brother, cousin
- 3 killed in less 24 hours across Memphis
- Defense lawyer: Prosecutor tried to coach false testimony in Jessica Chambers case
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The Hardin County fire chief told TNRVNews.com the tree fell on a parked vehicle.
The sheriff office told FOX17 the victim was a woman from Memphis. Her identity has not been released.
Three others were injured in the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}