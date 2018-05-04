Reports of armed man with vest walking down Poplar

Memphis police are on the scene of a suspicious person call in the Ridgeway and Poplar area.
At 8:39am , Communications received a 911 call from a female complainant advising that she may have witnessed a Male walking in the area of Poplar and Ridgeway armed with a rifle and possibly wearing some type of vest. The armed party was not located. No one was injured.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 4, 2018
According to MPD, they received calls of a man walking around with a gun and wearing a bulletproof vest.
FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will update you on-air and online with the latest information.
