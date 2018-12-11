FOX13 is monitoring a developing traffic situation as ice along I-240 is slowing traffic and causing major delays.
FOX13's Elisabeth D'Amore said the Freezing Fog Warning is causing the reports of ice on some of the bridges, overpasses and some off ramps.
An overtured vehicle is blocking all lanes SB on I-240 at I-40. Crews are allowing traffic to travel down the right shoulder. Avoid this route into Midtown. #memtraffic pic.twitter.com/dXhFEXcZXD— Elisabeth D'Amore (@edamoreFOX13) December 11, 2018
New accident on I-240 NB at Lamar blocking all lanes except right one. Traveling into Midtown this morning? You will need extra time. #memtraffic pic.twitter.com/pfhqoaVmHJ— Elisabeth D'Amore (@edamoreFOX13) December 11, 2018
