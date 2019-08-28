0 Resident claims large mushrooms growing inside Whitehaven apartment, causing health problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Large mushrooms are growing out of the floor of a Whitehaven apartment.

Kimbrilla Jones lives at the Sunrise Terrace Apartments and told FOX13 it's a problem that won't go away.

Jones said the mushrooms have been a big problem for the last two months, along with mold and mildew.

"I don't know what else to do," Jones said. "I called you all. I figured y'all could light a fire under someone and get something done."

Jones said she's spoken to management and they've been to her apartment twice, but the mushrooms came back a third time and management hasn't responded.

"They come to growing, I mean they come treat it and they grow again," Jones said.

Jones believes the situation is also causing health issues.

"One thing is my sinus. My head hurts so bad I have to stay away from the house all day and just come in at night to go to sleep," Jones said.

FOX13 called and e-mailed apartment managers and got no answer or call back. After getting our messages, FOX13 learned the apartments started tearing out the bad wood in Jones' floor.

On Wednesday, FOX13 went to Sunrise Terrace to speak with management.

The man in the front office would not give his name or title but said the problem is now being handled.

"We have cut that issue out and replaced the floor and tile," he said.

Jones said she hopes this time she is rid of the mushrooms for good.

