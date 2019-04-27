0 Resident's car towed for parking over the line at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Residents at an apartment complex in Memphis are frustrated by how often their vehicles are being towed – because they aren’t perfectly within the lines.

Loren Love, a resident at the Jennifer Meadows apartments in Raleigh, said he parked his car outside his apartment to eat dinner. But when he went back downstairs, the car was nowhere to be found.

Love told FOX13 he wasn’t double parking, and that his car was barely over the line – along with other cars in the parking lot.

After being towed from his own complex, Love is warning others.

“That was a little demoralizing to go out there and see my car gone and come to find out the apartment complex gave them the authority to come pull it,” said Love.

According to Love, his car was towed because it was parked perfectly inside the spot.

“I thought someone stole the car because of all the crime and stuff in Memphis. I’m like… my car is going to be on the news involved in some kind of crime,” he said.

The leasing office told Love to pay the $150 to get the car back, he said. But when he and his mother went to pick it up, PB&J Towing didn’t take the money and let them go free with the car.

However, Love said he is not the only person who has been towed.

An employee at the leasing office told FOX13 they tow cars that are double parked. She said only one car at the complex had been towed due to parking on the lines, and that they’d make the situation right with that tenant.

PB&J could not confirm the number of cars that have been towed from the complex.

