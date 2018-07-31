0 Residents adjust to smoking ban for public housing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People who live in public housing are adjusting to a nationwide smoking ban that went into effect today at all public housing facilities.

The ban comes nearly two years after President Obama passed the rule in 2016.

Rochelle Dukes is a resident of a Memphis Housing Authority property who said the national ban on smoking in and near public housing is a plus.

Trending stories:

“I agree with it I don’t like smoke anyway,” Dukes said.

People who are smokers and call the nine MHA facilities home say the ban is an inconvenience.

In 2016 President Barack Obama’s administration passed the rule.

Along with cigarettes, The Department of Housing and Urban Development has also banned cigars and pipes.

Crews at several MHA facilities spent the day posting designated smoking area signs 25 feet away the building

“Whatever they are doing with it I agree with it because I don’t like to be around smoke,” Dukes said.

An MHA representative told FOX13 a facility manager will be responsible to make sure residents comply with the ban.

“If you’re paying your rent for your house, you should be able to do what you want to do in your house.

But if you are living under MHA you have to go by their rules,” Dikes said.

The Ban on smoking is included in the tenants lease agreement.

HUD said the residents will not be evicted after a single smoking instance but could be evicted after several violations.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.