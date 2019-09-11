Residents are getting ready for new developments in north Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. - New developments will bring hundreds of homes and shopping centers to north Mississippi. The city told us roundabouts near Highway 7 and Sisk Avenue have sparked the growth.
Roundabouts allow a smoother flow of traffic in and out of the Oxford Commons. FOX13 found out 800 new homes plan to be built here.
We asked locals for their opinion on the new developments.
Brenda Spencer from Oxford explained, "I think it's well planned. They aren't just throwing things up sporadically. They had a plan, and they are sticking to it."
Everywhere you look, the ground is being moved and something is being built.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Developers shared renderings of two new shopping centers that are going to be built in the area. One shopping center is 10,000 square feet, and another is 16,000 square feet.
Shane Ross is also a resident in the area. He said, "I think it is great for the city of Oxford, as long as the rebels are doing good. We'll sell all these houses."
Two big churches are also being built in the commons. Some told us the growth is headed this way because it's the only way it has to go because more people are moving here.
While rumors are floating about a Waffle House being built in the Oxford Commons, local developers couldn't confirm or deny the restaurant.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}