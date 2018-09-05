0 Residents at Memphis apartment complex frustrated with constant trash pile up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A whole heap of trash is piling up at a North Memphis apartment complex.

People living there said it's attracting pests and they're tired of it.

Pictures sent into the FOX13 newsroom shows an overflow of trash at one of several receptacles at The Villages at Harrison Creek apartments in North Memphis.

When FOX13 went to check things out, most of the trash was gone.

However, large piles of furniture remained.

One resident, who didn't want to be identified, said it's usually worse.

“It be more than just furniture. It be trash everywhere,” the resident said.

Trash that several people off camera said brought unwanted guests.

“Racoons. Opossums. Everything,” the resident said. “Stray dogs. Stray cats. They’re going to be wherever the trash is at anyway. Trash is over here. They’re all over here.”

FOX13 made several calls to the apartment complex. Someone answered, then hung up.

FOX13 had more luck with the trash collector, Waste Pro.

They said trash is picked up twice a week out of ten containers at the complex.

Waste Pro says they are going to offer a "bulk cleanup" to help deal with the large furniture, but that is all up to the complex to accept the service.

