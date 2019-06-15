0 Residents claim MLGW contractors are trying to install smart meters without consent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People in the Vollintine community in Memphis are angry after a contractor with MLGW knocked on doors wanting to install smart meters without consent.

Memphis Light Gas and Water officials confirm they do have an agreement with the Utility Partners Association to go around installing smart meters for customers who didn’t opt out of having smart meter.

Some people in the neighborhood told FOX13 MLGW didn’t contact them about anyone coming to their homes to install something they didn’t want in the first place.

"If I opted out last year clearly it should be in the system that I do not want it this year," said Eric Dunn.

An MLGW spokesperson told FOX13 the contractor went to install the smart meters at homes that missed the first round of installations.

Dunn said a contractor approached him and almost began the process of installing one.

"We just see a guy backing up in a truck saying, ‘Hey, we need to put a new smart meter on your house,’" said Dunn.

Dunn told FOX13 he also saw the contractor at other people’s homes who have opted out of the installation in the past. He said he worries smart meters could be installed at homes where they aren’t wanted while owners are at work.

MLGW officials said contractors have always been used to install smart meters to MLGW customers.

They explained using contractors is an efficient way to meet project goals.

According to MLGW, if you choose to opt out of the smart meter program, you are asked to call them to make sure your decision is confirmed.

