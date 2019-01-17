0 Residents complain after broken sewage pipe causes foul odor near Memphis elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A stinky situation outside Delano Elementary school and Delano Head Start was fixed this afternoon.

A worker at a nearby business sent FOX13 video of a broken sewage pipe that caused drainage on the side of Delano Elementary.

The worker who doesn’t want to be identified told FOX13 she complained to Delano Elementary School and Delano Head Start several times before it was fixed.

She said the trail of sewage started from the side street between the UHAUL building and Delano Elementary school then stretched its way through the UHAUL parking lot to the bus stop off Delano avenue.

The video was taken a few days ago before the sewer pipe was fixed Wednesday afternoon.

“The kids again, there are several apartment communities around here with the kids walking up and down the sidewalk through the sewage back and forth from the school I’m surprised no one got sick from it,” said the concerned worker.

The woman said the sewage problem has lasted for several weeks.

“We felt like we were getting passed around from person to person and nothing was being handled,” said the worker.

Others who frequently use the bus stop said they are also tired of the smell.

“It smell like poop like someone passed gas not a good smell it makes your stomach turn,” said resident Latonya Richardson.

FOX13 reached out to Shelby County Schools Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson said officials are trying to figure out the source of the leak and are keeping children away from the area.

“We are taking steps to identify the source of the leak that is present in the easement area outside Delano Elementary and any repairs that may be needed as quickly as possible. Additionally, school staff has been taking additional precautions to ensure no students come in contact with that area.”

Vice President of Development Rob Hughes with Porter Leath said he was made aware of the problem yesterday and the problem has been fixed.

He said he is not sure which school the source of the leak came from.

“Nobody wants to be smelling that all day, nobody wants to walk through all that,” said Richardson.

Both schools are trying to figure out the source of the sewage leak.

FOX13 reached out to the plumbing company who said they will have the results tomorrow morning.

