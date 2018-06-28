Residents complaining about mold, unsanitary conditions in Memphis apartment complex

WHITEHAVEN, Tenn. - Residents in one apartment complex in Memphis say their living conditions are unacceptable.
Some residents in Graceland Farm Apartments in Whitehaven have complained of mold on walls and underneath carpets, torn up ceilings, garbage, and unsanitary conditions.
Residents told FOX13 they have reached out to the apartment complex, and management refuses to fix the problem.
When FOX13 crews went to Graceland Farm, management told crews to leave the property.
FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo spoke with one resident who was given an eviction notice. Why she said the eviction is unwarranted, and the how long the complex has had these problems – on FOX13 News at 10.
