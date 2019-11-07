0 Residents concerned over how officials plan to deal with 'Zombie Deer disease'

FAYETTE, Co. - It has been called “Zombie Deer disease” and it’s much like Mad cow disease in that it affects the animal’s brain and causes it to waste away.

The disease has been found in deer in Fayette Co. Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency plans on burying animals infected with chronic wasting disease in a pit north of Rossville.

But people who live there are calling the move careless and racist.

The main concern most residents have is if deer carcasses that are infected are dumped that something will get into their drinking water.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Odie Yancey lives near where the proposed pit will go an and spoke to FOX13 about their concerns.

“All our water is coming from the ground, and they say they are going to dig deep. Hey you have to dig deep to get to the water,” said Yancey.

County leaders told FOX13 they’re concerned too. They said that not enough is known about chronic wasting disease to bury the dead animals and risk it getting into the aquifer.

Yancey accused TWRA of choosing this area for racist reasons.

"Just look at the color of my skin... that’s why they want to put it in a black neighborhood," said Yancey.

Jeffrey Davis Junior told FOX13 his family is starting a petition to have the dumping stopped.

“The deer if they are carrying disease, it’s bad for the neighborhood. If they dump it here, it will affect people near here. You know if anyone gets sick... We have a lot of elderlies around,” said Junior.

FOX13 has learned that the TWRA was going to have the carcasses dumped in commercial landfill, but the landfill rejected the idea.

A TWRA spokesperson told FOX13 the area was chosen because it is state owned and in the middle of the CED affected area.

They said the clay content of the soil will keep the disease from spreading and equipment and staff will be on site to regulate and cover deer parts.

Gates and fencing will also be put up to keep people and wildlife out.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.