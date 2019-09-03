0 Residents deal with major water problems at Southaven apartment complex

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Residents at one Southaven apartment complex told FOX13 they are dealing with ongoing water issues.

Some people who live at the Claire Apartments said they have no water at all.

Asby Glass told FOX13 he thinks his water may have finally come back on Tuesday morning, but not before his girlfriend left for work.

"Oh, the water is on now, but this morning it wasn't on. My girlfriend said she was trying to get ready for work, but she didn't have any water to brush her teeth."

Glass said the water issue has been going on for at least week.

"It has been around a week or two ago and they told us they are going to get it fixed," said Glass.

Glass said the water is on now, but he isn't sure how long it will stay on. Two other residents told FOX13 they still did not have water.

A property manager told FOX13's Tom Dees a resident could show him they had water, but then kicked

Tom and his photographer off the property and police were called to the scene.

"It's been pretty bad. Can't get up and take a shower or get ready for work or anything. It's kind of frustrating but we are dealing with it as we can," another resident said.

Managers at the Claire Apartments told us the water issue is something they are dealing with from the previous management. They told FOX13 the problem is a faulty emergency valve.

The apartments are under new management.

