0 Residents fear erosion in neighborhood will eventually cause homes to fall in

HERNANDO, Miss. - Residents in one Mississippi town are tired of erosion issues outside their homes.

The land can be seen falling apart at the edge of fencing in Hernando.

Homeowners in one Hernando neighborhood told FOX13 they have been dealing with this for about two years.

Residents said they are worried their homes will eventually fall in.

“It looks bad and if it goes to my fence it’s going to be a problem,” said Joe Goodwin, a resident.

Goodwin said he has taken matters into his own hands to stop the erosion. But he said another issue is drainage.

“I had dirt added over the years – five or six loads – and added and now it’s gone,” Goodwin said. “This lot going into the creek, if you look at the area it’s been washed out.”

FOX13 spoke to Mayor Tom Ferguson, who said the city is applying for grants with the Corps of Engineers and other organizations to fix the problem.

He said the ditch is managed by the engineers, so the city cannot touch it.

“We are very concerned over that. We don’t want it to get to the houses by no means, so we are working on it,” Ferguson said.

People who live there hope the problem is resolved soon.

The city said officials are looking into the issue. Ferguson said he is heading to Washington, D.C. to meet with representatives about funding.

