0 Residents fear for their safety after latest deadly shooting in North Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Springdale Street and North Hubert Circle in Hyde Park.

We are currently on the scene of a homicide investigation in Hyde Park at Springdale and N. Hubert.

A man was shot in the head and rushed to Regional One in critical condition, but has since died.@MEM_PoliceDept has an entire block squared off while they investigate. pic.twitter.com/kKTKcxuVkM — Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) June 1, 2019

The male victim – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

However, police said he later was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

No one has been arrested at this point, and MPD has not released any information regarding a suspected shooter.

Crump Station officers are currently working a shooting at North Hubert and Springdale. One male was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was xported in critical condition to ROH where he was later pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 1, 2019

FOX13 spoke with several residents who were too scared for their own safety to speak on camera, but they said ever since some apartment complexes opened in the area, they have noticed more and more crime happening.

And they said the offenders are getting younger and younger.

On May 23, a man was killed just blocks away on Oakwood Street outside the Save Market.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.