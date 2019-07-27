0 Residents fed up over uncut grass, shell casings, bullet holes at Memphis park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Westwood homeowners said they are fed up with tall grass and bullet holes kids see when they play outside at Otis Redding Park.

FOX13 got results after emailing the city at 11:30 a.m. about the tall grass. When we came back at 3 p.m., the city finished cutting the grass.

Until we called, homeowners said the area had been neglected for months.

Terry Stevison, who has lived in Westwood for 49 years, said he’s afraid a child is going to get seriously hurt while playing outside at his park.

FOX13 spoke with him there before the city came and cleaned it up.

The grass was taller than his 7-year-old son Kevin.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“That’s why I’m out here today to see if we can get some improvement on our neighborhood. Every corner you turn, you can’t even see the cars because the bushes are grown up,” he said.

The problem got so bad that Stevison said he used to cut the grass himself.

“Go back here, you might walk up on some now, snakes, raccoons,” he said. “You wouldn’t want your kids kind of running through this, they get ticks and flees and bring them in your house.”

People who live in the neighborhood said the grass hadn’t been cut in two months.

“Shame on you, shame on you. You work for the city to take care of the city that you live in but you’re not taking care of the city,” said Alana Copeland.

Copeland said the tall grass is not the only problem. Safety is too.

While her son was playing outside, shell casings were on the ground, including the area where the swing set stands.

“Would you send your kids out here?” she said.

“Right here where a bullet hit, it came out this side,” Stevison said.

A spokesperson with the city of Memphis said parks have a 21-day cutting cycle. Heavy rains caused a delay the past few months.

She said the last time the grass was cut here was June 5.

FOX13 visited other city parks like Marquette Park and Audubon Park in East Memphis to see if people are having the same problems there.

Problems like tall grass, equipment that’s not well-kept and a water foundation that doesn’t work.

“This park seems fairly well kept, obviously no trash that I see, plenty of seating accommodations,” said Cameron Haddock, who was visiting Audubon Park.

Dozens of people said they can’t remember a time when they had to call the city to have crews cut the grass at both parks.

“I think they’re doing a pretty good job,” Haddock said.

“I don’t like it because I live over here, and we pay taxes like every other neighborhood. Why we can’t get the same kind of treatment?” Stevison said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.