0 Residents fed up with Memphis-based waste company for letting garbage pile up

CORDOVA, Tenn. - Dozens of customers in one Cordova neighborhood said they are fed up with piling garbage.

They are taking issue with J&J Waste, a Memphis-based waste company.

Customers said it has been weeks, but the company has done nothing. Just garbage is piling up on the sides of the roads.

One woman who has worked with J&J Waste for seven years described the 16-year-old company as “very unreliable.”

“We’re just one of the last people to stick with them, but I’m through. It’s over,” said Karen West.

And she is not alone.

One of her neighbors reached out to FOX13 about the issues she has been dealing with. And like the garbage on the side of the road, her complaints were not getting picked up either.

“They pick up what’s in the can, leave other stuff,” West said. “It’s just beginning to be a hassle.”

FOX13 reached out to the waste company Friday, but we have yet to hear back with a response to the complaint.

However, their record with the Better Business Bureau is not good.

They are not accredited, they have an “F” rating, and they have fielded 56 complaints in the past 12 months alone.

West said if the company is struggling with staffing or otherwise, they at least need an explanation about what is happening.

