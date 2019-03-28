0 Residents fed up with stretch of uneven, patchy roads near Tennessee-Mississippi state line

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Whitehaven residents said they’re fed up with a stretch of uneven and patchy roads along Airways Boulevard and South Holmes Road.

“It’s like coming out of heaven and going into hell,” said Joyce Adams, a Whitehaven driver.

That’s how she describes driving from Mississippi into Whitehaven on Airways.

Adams said she called 311 multiple times about the issue, but she said nothing’s been done.

“It’s depressing. I really hate to drive in Memphis,” she said.

FOX13 called the city to figure out what was going on with these roads.

A spokesperson said the city just submitted final design plans to the state on Monday for a group of resurfacing projects and full resurfacing could start later this year.

But Adams said she isn’t buying it.

“If a developer wanted a road fixed, they would fix it. But if residents complain about a road, they will not. They just put it on the back burner and take years to do it,” she said.

The city said it has doubled the amount of paving funding since Mayor Jim Strickland took office four years ago.

Currently, the city has about $19 million budgeted for street maintenance.

