0 Residents have mixed opinions about Olive Branch pushing for annexation

DESOTO CO., Miss. - The City of Olive Branch is pushing for the annexation of 50 square miles. If passed, that will double the size of the city.

The city has been met with staunch opposition. The case is going before a DeSoto County Chancery Court judge on Wednesday, but this likely won’t be the end of it.

Zachary Boyd, of Lewisburg, told FOX13 he would like to see everything dragged out in court. The longer it takes the better, in his opinion.

“I would say I wouldn’t think that people would mind it a lot because they have a little more time to get their stuff lined up,” Boyd explained.

FOX13 spoke with city leaders on Wednesday and discovered the judge will likely just find out who is in favor of annexation and who is not – along with who their attorneys are. The case may not be heard in full for another year.

William Austin, of Lewisburg, didn’t seem to mind.

“I think whatever we need to do, we need to do it… and keep Olive Branch out of here,” he said. “That’s the way I feel, and a lot of other folks feel that same way.”

Austin went so far as to say that maybe Lewisburg needs to talk to Hernando about being annexed by them instead.

“I think they need to. Hernando needs to do something,” he explained. “Olive Branch… we don’t need to be Olive Branch.”

