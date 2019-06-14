0 Residents hope national spotlight caused by violent incident doesn't paint bad image of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The incident that ended in the deadly shooting of Brandon Webber has placed a national spotlight on the city of Memphis.

Residents who spoke with FOX13 said their hope is that those who don’t live in Memphis will not allow this violent incident to change their perception of the city as a whole.

The tension-filled Wednesday night in Frayser hit close to home for Daysha Henderson. She recently moved from the area after a little more than a year.

“We still have family in the area, so it’s crazy to think we could have been in the midst of what happened,” Henderson said.

The fatal shooting of Webber, 20, has sparked local anger and frustration. It has also placed a national spotlight on Memphis – and not necessarily in a good way.

Some residents told FOX13 hope those images of riot gear and law enforcement members faced off against community members do not create a lasting image of the city for outsiders.

“I just hope that nobody really gets the wrong idea of Memphis yet. We don’t really have all the facts yet. I haven’t heard anything since the night broke, but I just don’t want to be labeled as like a Charlottesville or anywhere like that before we really get all the evidence,” said Jacob Henderson.

Daysha Henderson also spoke about her negative experiences on Beale Street, saying she feels behavior in that part of town needs to be cleaned up to help with the Memphis image as well.

