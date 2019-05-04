Residents in BlocBoy JB's neighborhood fed up over constant disturbances involving the rapper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People who live in the neighborhood where Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB rents a home are still on edge after law enforcement saturated the neighborhood Thursday.
Detectives located a man wanted for murder in the attic of that home in the 4800 block of Forest Hill Irene Road.
And James Baker’s attorneys told FOX13 they are aware of the complaints from other neighbors regarding police constantly being around.
People who live in that neighborhood said in the last seven months, police have continuously been there for disturbances involving BlocBoy JB.
They said at least four times in the last year, marked and unmarked Shelby County sheriff’s deputy cars have blocked the entrance of their subdivision. Neighbors told FOX13 on several occasions, law enforcement officers have posted in front of that house.
Members of the home owners association said several complaints have been filed against the Memphis rapper over the past year, including loud disturbances.
Neighbors told FOX13 this past summer deputies came to the neighborhood after BlocBoy JB and several others drove dirt bikes over people’s front lawns.
His attorneys confirmed law enforcement officers have made frequent visits to the home.
According to the home owners association, Baker’s lease is supposed to be up sometime this summer.
