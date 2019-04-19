0 Residents in East Memphis neighborhood on edge after string of burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People living in one East Memphis community are looking for the people responsible for a string of burglaries in their neighborhood.

While it is unclear if any of the reported break-ins are related, the residents believe the suspects are backing into carports before making their way inside empty homes.

This is how some people in the neighborhood believe thieves are getting away with some of their things – backing a gold hatchback vehicle into their carport and then checking to see if somebody is home.

Home security cameras caught one of the suspects walk up, spot the camera and turn around.

One man, who did not want to be identified for safety reasons, believes neighbors just saw a vehicle in the carport and didn’t think twice.

He said he came home to find his back door busted in and many of his valuables gone. He lost more than $10,000 worth in valuables.

“They ended up crowbarring the back door and the storm door and the whole door had to be replaced,” the man said. “Stole a bunch of designer purses for my wife and TVs and all kinds of electronics.”

On the Nextdoor app, another neighbor in Balmoral described how her house was broken into as well.

People in the neighborhood told FOX13 it is normally a quiet area, but after seeing who may be out there preying on their valuables, they are keeping an eye out.

At this point, Memphis police do not have anyone in custody in connection with the burglaries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

