0 Residents in Memphis neighborhood sick of constant flooding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Residents in the Berclair area are frustrated after streets continue to flood.

David Brinn said the rain from Sunday night and Monday morning caused flooding on Zelin Street.

He even had to take matters into his own hands on Saturday when there was lots of rain.

"I had to dig a trench with six inches of mud to get it to drain in front of mine and my mother in law's house," said Brinn.

He said driving through flooded roads has become the new normal for people who live off Zelin Street.

This afternoon, the streets were flooded with ankle deep water that quickly rose around cars and trash cans.

Brinn's mother-in-law, Becky Smith, said she's dealt with this problem ever since she moved to the area 60 years ago.

"It's just terrible, for years we've had to put up with this," said Smith.

Brinn said one of the factors is that neighbors aren't picking up their trash – combined with little help from the city.

He said he complained several times on Saturday and this afternoon.

"Multiple complaints, they say they've come out and cleared it, so this is the result after the clearing," said Brinn.

The Director of Public Works Robert Knecht said crews are investigating the flooding problem.

"We're investigating this particular flooding issue and unfortunately this can take time to fully understand and develop solutions to correct the problem. We appreciate the public's patience while we work to resolve the issue," said Knecht.

