0 Residents in Memphis neighborhood want trash, car removed from abandoned home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Residents in Frayser are tired of seeing blight at an abandoned house in the neighborhood.

Outside the home off Beachmont Street, there are piles of trash, an abandoned car and other blight.

The city said code enforcement is investigating but it can’t remove the blight because it’s on private property.

Ingrid Cox lives nearby and said it’s an eyesore for the community.

“We live, we plan and work in this neighborhood. It’s completely going against everything we value,” said Cox.

Cox made a complaint to the city by calling 311.

She said the pile keeps growing larger every time she drives by. Dogs are also attracted to the trash.

The city spokesperson said code enforcement is looking into this and is trying to locate the property owner.

Cox hopes this mess is cleaned up as soon as possible.

“I would like our neighborhood given the same respect as other neighborhoods,” said Cox.

If the property owner is not located, they will be cited to appear in court.

The city is also investigating to see if the home can be repaired. If not, it could possibly be torn down.

