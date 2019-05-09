0 Residents in West Memphis excited about city switching to curbside trash pickup

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Major changes are coming to a Mid-South city that will impact trash pickup.

Pretty soon, West Memphis will move to curbside pickup for the first time ever.

This new policy change is going to create new positions for sanitation workers and save the city money.

FOX13 spent the day riding around with sanitation workers. They have to get off their trucks to pick up trash and even go into backyards.

The city said it’s dangerous because their workers come across animals.

That’s why West Memphis homeowner Kathleen Gatewood who moved to the city in the 1970s said she is excited about the city’s efforts to move to curbside pickup in less than two months.

“That takes up a lot of their time and a lot of their consumption and time during the day. And how can they serve the community? By going into people’s backyards to figure out what’s trash and not trash,” she said.

“They will have a geo chip in it, so any time it tips, it will actually record the time, date and geo location of the tip,” said Amanda Hicks, the public works director.

Hicks said not having curbside is costing the city more money because crews are working overtime to get the job done.

Workers even got hurt in the past picking up trash they shouldn’t have.

“Laborers per say, there are about 12 laborers currently and about two per truck, once we move to this type of service we could actually get down to about one laborer per truck because of how fast it could move,” said Hicks.

Once the department moves to curbside, other crews will move to the litter and debris department.

They will walk up and down the street cleaning up areas that some consider an eyesore.

“If that’s what it takes to clean up blight, to clean up our city to make us look like we are a city that matters, I’m all for that,” Gatewood added.

Right now, homeowners have to buy their own trashcans. The city will supply the blue cans at no cost.

There will be certain hours that people can leave their trash out front.

In order to move to curbside, council has to approve it. They are likely to do so.

