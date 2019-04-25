0 Residents in Whitehaven concerned about blight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Blight is a problem all over Memphis and some Whitehaven residents are concerned the blight problem is impacting economic growth in their neighborhood.

“The windows were busted out and people were seen walking in and out of the building,” said Whitehaven resident Ayanna Ford describing an abandoned building along East Raines Road.

She said the property was dilapidated for years.

“It was an eyesore as well as a hazard to the community,” she said.

Ford said she called the city, but nothing happened.

“I’m extremely concerned about the amount of time it takes to address the issues. I made multiple calls over the last year or so,” said Ford.

Then she reached out to the Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corporation or GWERC.

The group’s main focus is working with city and county officials to bring new business to the neighborhood, but members said the amount of blight in Whitehaven is affecting those efforts.

“It’s bad for curb appeal. We’re trying to attract businesses from around the country to come into the Whitehaven area, so we have to eliminate as much blight as possible within the neighborhood,” said Tanya Bowley with GWERC.

The group is asking Whitehaven residents to take pictures of blight and send it to them on social media, so they can get the information to the correct agency to fix it.

So far, the corporation helped clear up 12 blighted areas over the last six months.

The most recent one is the same lot on East Raines Road Ford called about.

“We don’t want to have abandoned buildings where all kinds of crime can be committed,” said Bowley. “We want to clear out these properties, so people can see, ‘Oh wow this is a beautiful neighborhood I want to relocate my business here.’”

A spokesperson with the city of Memphis told FOX13 a commercial anti-neglect court ordered the demolition of the abandoned lot on April 18.

While the city doesn’t own the property, the spokesperson said the vendor will return in the next few days to fill in the areas where asphalt is missing.

