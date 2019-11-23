Residents looking for options after Memphis food mart destroyed by fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - According to investigators, a fire that destroyed a Whitehaven food mart was intentionally set.
The owner of Jack's Food said he plans to rebuild, but people who depended on that store for groceries said they don't know what to do now.
Original story: Fire at Whitehaven food mart investigated as Arson, fire officials say
A lot of people walked to the store because they don't have transportation.
Now, the next closest grocery store is half a mile away.
The Guardian reported that finding grocery stores that offer healthier options is one of the most pressing problems in high poverty areas of Memphis.
According to Patrice Robinson with the Memphis City Council, that's why a lot of improvements are being made with MATA.
"That's why the council has been so attentive of making sure that we put more money into MATA so that people can get the transportation they need to go to grocery stores," said Robinson.
Robinson also asked the owner of Jack's Food to reach out to city leaders like her to let them know what he needs to rebuild.
Watch the video above to hear how what residents had to say about how much this neighborhood store meant to them.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Accused thief punches employee, then drops cellphone open to her Facebook during escape, police say
- Man dies after getting stuck in donation bin, police in Oklahoma say
- Doctors warn against kissing babies if you feel sick due to RSV risk
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}