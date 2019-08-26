0 Residents outraged after memorial tree honoring victims of Arkansas massacre chopped down

ELAINE, Ark. - People in an Arkansas town are outraged after a memorial tree was chopped down.

The tree honors more than 200 African American sharecroppers who were killed in the 1919 Elaine Massacre.

"It was white people running around killing black people, shooting them down like dogs," said James White with the Elaine Legacy Center.

This violence was part of the Red Summer, a time when over 4,000 African Americans were lynched across the country.

White believes this vandalism is an act of hate.

"I was a mad about it, it's a memorial for the people who passed away," said White.

The tree was planted only four months ago.

White found out someone chopped it down and stole the memorial tag on Wednesday.

"There's a lot of trees out here, but they came and got this tree just because of what it stood for," said White.

The Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism is working with the police department to investigate the vandalism.

Right now, there are no suspects.

It's unclear when the tree will be replaced, but White said another one will stand no matter what.

"Good will always overcome hate, always will. There are lot of good people out here that are black and white," said White.

The 100-year anniversary of the massacre is on September 30.

The community hopes to have another tree planted by that time.

