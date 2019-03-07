Residents push to change spelling of Forrest Avenue to avoid association with Confederate general

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two “r’s” or one?
A group of people in the Evergreen neighborhood in Memphis are fighting to remove the second “r” from Forrest Avenue.
They said right now, the street is named after Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest.
“It’s a change of mindset. It’s a change of priorities,” said Susan Barnett, a resident.
Two “r’s” to just one, in order to make it clear they don’t live on a street honoring the Confederate general.
“I understand the emotions that are brought up and I think this is a way to address it here in the community,” said resident Catherine Stevens.
A handful of neighbors got together, filing a petition to change the street signs and official name with the Land Use Control Board.
“The issue came up and made you think, ‘Wow, why are there two Rs?’ and you find out why and say, ‘Ehh… I’d rather not entertain that,’” Barnett said.
The board will review the application on April 11. The decision made there can be appealed to city council.
