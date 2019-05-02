0 Residents question 3-year delay after Shelby Co. awarded $60 million grant to improve parks

NORTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A soccer field, fishing lake and walking trails are just some of the park improvements people in North Memphis were expecting when Shelby County received a federal grant back in 2016.

But residents tell FOX13 not much has changed since then and they are wondering when that will happen.

“It’s almost a wasteland and I don’t want to exaggerate that, but three years ago the county received that money and you haven’t seen much improvement,” said Thurston Smith, a Frayser resident.

Smith is talking about Rodney Baber Park, which is one of several slated for upgrades using that $60 million federal grant.

The money was awarded to develop a Regional Resilience Strategy after the 2011 flooding.

The plans include raising Rodney Baber Park above the floodplain, new recreation facilities, trails and a new wetland area.

Just a few miles down the road is Kennedy Park in Raleigh which is slated for upgrades like expanding wetlands to create water quality buffers.

But three years later, Smith said nothing’s happened.

“It’s a missed opportunity for community revitalization,” he said.

A Shelby County spokesperson said the design phrase is 90 percent complete and construction will start toward the end of this year.

But Smith believes some upgrades could have started already.

“I think at least begin to fill in the land. We can talk about the remodeling of the park and the long-term later but you still have to begin with filling in those low areas,” said Thurston.

You can find details about the projects here.

