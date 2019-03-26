Residents questioning who is responsible for fire hydrants after massive apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a weekend fire damaged several apartment units in Memphis, FOX13 asked who is responsible for fire hydrants on private property.
FOX13 was there as embers burned at Arbors of Hickory Ridge in Hickory Hill Saturday morning.
Residents watched their homes burn as fire crews were forced to run hoses out of their complex and onto Knight Arnold Road to get enough water to put out the fire consuming the complex.
Residents questioned what was wrong with the water pressure in the complex’s fire hydrants. We took their concerns to management.
They said any issues with water would fall under MLGW.
Meanwhile, MLGW told FOX13 hydrants on private property are the property owner’s responsibility, meaning they decide what sort of water is available from the hydrants.
