Residents relieved several blighted properties set to be torn down in local neighborhood

CRITTENDEN CO., Ark. - Homeowners may finally be getting some relief on their street, which is considered one of the worst eyesores in Crittenden County.
The judge there is taking a new drastic step in cracking down and cleaning up those blighted properties. The problem is so bad on North Bristol that residents have taken it upon themselves to clean it up.
Crews will start tearing down properties there starting next week.
Christopher Loving has lived next to boarded homes with busted out windows, tires and tall grass for 15 years in Harvard Yard.
“You never know what you might find in these abandoned houses. People come sit in bushes, you never know what they might do coming out your house,” said Loving.
So far there are 15 properties on the list set to be demolished in the county. Crews will tear down five homes on North Bristol first.
Crittenden County Judge Woody Wheeless told FOX13 tearing down several homes on the same street at the same time sends a bigger message.
FOX13 found out some of the property owners on this street are from California and Florida. The county will place a lien on the properties once they are demolished.
