0 Residents say years of neglect now causing problems at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Some tenants at an Orange Mound apartment complex asked FOX13 for help after what they say is years of neglect.

Complaints of mold in kitchen, holes in the ceiling, and leaks in the walls are just some of the problems at Harmony Park Apartments residents said.

One woman told FOX13 her son is ready to leave after seeing no improvements.

Robin Johnson said her son hasn't slept in his own apartment for two months.

"He was over to my house a couple of nights. I said, ‘You have your own apartment, what's going on?'" Johnson told FOX13. "And that's when he showed me the pictures of what was going on in his home. I told him to talk to the office."

Johnson took us through the now dark apartment.

"I guess there was a leak up top, and he told them about it. And they said they were going to come out," she said. "What's up under the counter - they say it may have been a leak before. They just cover it up before he moved into the apartment that's what it looks like to me."

She said for months her son has complained to management about the awful conditions at the apartments and asked maintenance to inspect.

"He is constantly running back and forth," she said. "'What are y'all going to do about this? The mold. What are y'all going to do about the door?' so on, and they're like 'We are going to take care of it' and they never do."

Tuesday, FOX13 asked the leasing office if they were aware of the conditions. They told us to come back Wednesday.

Instead of fixing the problems, Johnson said the leasing office told her son he could move out without drawing up a contract to terminate the lease. That threw up a red flag for Johnson.

"We don't need this in his background where he can't stay somewhere else because of this," she said. "Because this is a mess."

FOX13 reached out to the City of Memphis for comment and received this response.

A service request (s/r) has been created and a code enforcement will inspect this location tomorrow morning. If the inspector finds the property is not meeting the standards of the housing code, which from the photos seemingly will not, the property owner will be issued a notice of violation to comply.

