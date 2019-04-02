0 Residents tired of dealing with illegal trash dumping in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman from South Memphis is tired of dealing with trash being dumped along the side of Menager Road near Person Avenue.

The property is owned by MLGW and has mattresses, tires and blight dumped on the road.

“It’s embarrassing, it’s disgusting and a it’s shame to our community to look through it and go through it all the time,” said resident Kisha Davis.

Davis said she made complaints to MLGW and 311 several times in the past.

She filed a claim with 311 last month but said the claim was closed even though trash was still on Menager Road.

“My original complaint was just this but since then it’s been added onto on down and it’s been even more,” said Davis.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Davis said even when trash is picked up someone keeps coming back to dump more.

“This is not something that has been going on for a couple of months, this has been going on for years,” said Davis.

A city spokesperson said her claim was closed because crews didn’t find anything at first.

It was re-opened, and crews planned on moving the trash in two days.

The spokesperson explained the city needed to contact MLGW and the owner of the railroad first before removing the trash.

A spokesperson with MLGW said they did not know about the trash and will have crews clean up everything on Tuesday.

“As soon as they come out and pick it up you can go to bed then come back and something else is here,” said Davis.

Davis said she wants a new SkyCop camera installed to catch whoever is responsible.

It’s her next effort to help keep South Memphis clean.

If you illegally dump trash you could be fined up to $3,000. It’s important to call 311 to report illegal dumping.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.