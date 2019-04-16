0 Residents to vote on $9 million referendum to fix major issues in Marshall Co. schools

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Voters in Marshall County will go to the polls in May to vote on a $9 million school bond referendum.

The district said it will use the money to make renovations and repairs to all eight schools in the district.

However, some people who live in the county said there is a lot to be fixed in the schools.

One woman, who has grandchildren in the school district, told FOX13 she goes to every school board meeting she can because she cares about major issues in the area.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“We need it very badly because Byhalia High is totally a disaster because it is leaking. The cafeteria is leaking and the gym is leaking,” said Hazel Neely.

Superintendent Lela Hale took FOX13’s Tom Dees through Byhalia Middle School and elementary school.

The building was constructed in 1958.

The gym floor is buckling from moisture. There are leaks in hallway ceilings and some bathrooms are in disrepair.

Officials are fixing what they can whenever they can, hoping the bond passes.

“This is a no proposed tax increase as well as a no proposed tax decrease. Because we are not asking for a mileage increase, the mileage from the previous bond were from the same bond,” said Hale.

That special election with the referendum on it will happen on May 7 in Marshall County.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.