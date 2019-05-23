0 Residents upset with the excessive amount of trash piled in front of neighbor's home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Furniture, a mattress and trash are piling up in front of a Mid-South home.

Neighbors along Diane Drive are tired of it.

FOX13 picked up documents from 201 Poplar, which say the property owner was given a warning to remove trash, broken cars and other blight from the property in February of 2017.

Since then, he has been in and out of court for failure to comply.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

A fridge, couch and other items are piled in front of his home off Diane Drive.

In the back, there is more scattered everywhere.

Neighbors told FOX13 ‘enough is enough.’

“You get past my neighbor there and it’s a whole different story, you saying to yourself, ‘Where this mess come from?’ Barbara Lewis, a resident said.

Lewis told FOX13 she has dealt with this for years.

She said the trash has even attracted animals.

“Most disturbing part is junk laying around in the yard…. dogs, cats, cats, cats,” Lewis said.

Code Enforcement gave the property owner a notice in February 2017.

It asked him to get rid of the trash, broken down cars, fridges and other blight.

Since then, the owner has been in and out of court.

He appeared in court Wednesday for failure to comply with orders.

“It’s a mess, you know, it’s sad. We keep ours clean, why can’t you keep yours clean?” Lewis said.

It is unclear if the person was the property owner.

Lewis said she is tried of seeing all this.

“They just need to clean up. I’ll say that. They just need to clean up,” she said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.