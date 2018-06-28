0 Residents with malfunctioning air conditioning asked to call 3-1-1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - This latest heat wave has air conditioning units across the Mid-South working overtime to keep homes cool.

Some people aren't that lucky. Some are without A/C because it doesn't work and that could be a health risk.

Despite that, FOX13 has learned only 15 people have called about their units not working since Saturday.

A single mom at the Kimball Cabana Apartments said she has been without A/C since last summer.

"It is like 95 or 98 degrees," said Trakirea Dockins, who said it is sweltering inside her apartment. "This is not a good living condition for me and my children.”

Dockins showed FOX 13 the central unit that does not work.

The one window unit she bought barely cools just the bedroom where she and three children have to sleep.

"I sweat all day long,” said Dockins. “I cannot move around here."

FOX13 discovered A/C, while vital to comfort during this summer, is not considered “essential services,” according to Memphis Fair Housing.

Air conditioning has to be agreed upon in the lease.

The City of Memphis 3-1-1 website shows only a few complaints about lack of A/C.

A tenant can ask for a code inspector by calling 3-1-1. If the dwelling is deemed so hot it is considered unhealthy, management can be given 72 hours to fix the air conditioning or risk going to court.

The manager of Kimball Apartments told FOX13 the complex is in the process of going from disrepair to repair.

The manager said Dockins will get one of these new window units by Thursday, but she doesn't believe them.

