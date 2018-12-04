  • Restaurant on Germantown Parkway robbed, suspect still on the run

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A restaurant on Germantown Parkway was robbed around 12:00 Tuesday afternoon.

    Officers responded to the robbery at the Shogun restaurant in the 2300 block of Germantown Parkway.

    A man armed with a gun took money from the register, according to MPD.

    The suspect was a male wearing dark pants, burgundy hoodie, and a red scarf. He fled the scene on foot.

    MPD is still searching the area for the suspect.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

