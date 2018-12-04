Restaurant on Germantown Parkway robbed, suspect still on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A restaurant on Germantown Parkway was robbed around 12:00 Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the robbery at the Shogun restaurant in the 2300 block of Germantown Parkway.
A man armed with a gun took money from the register, according to MPD.
The suspect was a male wearing dark pants, burgundy hoodie, and a red scarf. He fled the scene on foot.
MPD is still searching the area for the suspect.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'We have kids everywhere': 911 call from deadly bus crash brings horrific scene to life
- 1 child dead, at least 45 others injured after Memphis youth football team bus crash
- Massive beef recall expands, 12 million pounds of meat affected
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}