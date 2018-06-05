  • Restaurant owner remembers what led to 2016's officer slaying

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - June 4, marked the two-year anniversary of an MPD officer’s death. Sgt. Verdell Smith was killed while trying to direct Beale Street patrons from a double shooting suspect leading police on a chase in the area. 

    The incident began just before 10 p.m. at Westy’s, a long-standing restaurant in Uptown. 

    According to police, Al Sakan and Joshua Walton were sitting on benches, when they were approached by Justin Welch. Welch eventually shot the two men. Walton died a year after the shooting. 

    “There’s no logic in it,” said Jake Schoor, Westy’s owner. 

    In 2017, FOX13 reported Welch, who police said displayed erratic behavior before the shooting, was officially ruled not to have an understanding of his charges. Now, a psychiatrist would have to recommend if he’s healthy enough to stand trial. 

    “His mental health is probably in question,” Schoor said. “He has a problem.” 

    Welch is due in court on August, 28. 

