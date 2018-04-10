0 Results are in: SCS scores lower than the nation's average in all categories

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The results are in. Shelby County Schools got their national report card results.

We found out students scored lower than the nation's average in all categories.

"Im really not happy about that," Shannon Rivera, SCS alumni told FOX13.

Shannon Rivera, her daughter, and grandchildren have all been in Shelby County Schools. We showed her the district's 2017 test scores for math and reading. All the scores are averaging lower than the nation's average.

"I was really hoping we were doing better than that. I have 5 grandkids, so that is really unnerving," Rivera told FOX13.

4th and 8th graders took the test. We broke down the numbers and found out 55 percent of 4th graders scored below average in reading and 36 percent in math.

43 percent of 8th graders scored below average for their reading scores and 58 percent in math.

Rivera told FOX13, her grandkids have transferred schools this year.

"I'm just going to be honest, especially at the fact that they've been at 2 different schools in one year. I've noticed that this one is much better," Rivera told FOX13.

However, she said teachers cannot raise the scores alone.

"Take more pride in your family, take more pride in your children, and instill in them that education is key," Rivera said.

Only 1 to 3 percent of students made advanced test scores. Rivera said she hopes these numbers will force people to see that a change is needed.

"Its not the teachers fault, its not the parents fault, its a combination. but for real, it takes two," Rivera said.

The report also shows black students had 26 to 44 percent lower scores than white students. Hispanics had 35 to 19 percent lower scores than white students.

