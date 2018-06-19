Retired Millington police officer laid to rest following fatal motorcycle crash

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - It has been a week since retired Millington Police Sgt. Bill Merchant was killed in a motorcycle crash while heading to plan a ride for breast cancer awareness.
Merchant was laid to rest Monday afternoon.
Dozens of bikers – many of them veterans – arrive at Marchant’s funeral ceremony to celebrate the retired military and police officer’s life.
Merchant was also the Vice Commander of the local VFW, and several members observed the service Monday.
Those in attendance said Merchant was a “great guy” who was always doing things for others.
“He is missed,” said VFW member Nina Thornton. “We are going to miss him, I don’t know how we are going to do it without him.”
