Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks with students at Booker T. Washington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Civil rights icon Jesse Jackson spoke with students at Booker T. Washington High School Monday afternoon.
Jackson said the purpose of this visit was to meet with students and tell them the importance of voting.
“You're vote really does matter,” Jackson said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man threatens to kill woman if she doesn't take him to Gamestop, police say
- FOX13 puts bulletproof backpacks to the test at local gun range
- Aretha Franklin hospitalized and 'gravely ill,' report says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Jackson spoke to the students about the importance of voter education and participation.
He also specifically talked about what they can do to combat crime in their own neighborhoods.
“Today there's too much poverty. Half of Americans who live in this region make less than 15 dollars an hour. They're working poor people. They work every day but still cannot make ends meet,” Jackson said.
And Jackson says a way to end this vicious cycle is to vote.
Jackson wanted to make sure students above the age of 18 were registered to vote for November’s election.
“We are going to make America better and never bitter amen.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}