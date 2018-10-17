0 Rev. Jessie Jackson receives high honor for his lifetime devotion to civil rights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Reverend Jesse Jackson will take the stage at the Orpheum Theater to receive a tribute for his lifetime devotion to civil rights Wednesday.

Jackson will be honored with the National Civil Rights Museum National Freedom Award, along with former Vice President Joe Biden and philanthropist J.R. “Pitt” Hyde III.

"It is the continuation of Dr. King's work and that was my vow," said Reverend Jackson as sat he inside the National Civil Rights Museum.

It is only a few hundred feet from where Doctor King was assassinated, and Jackson never forgets their shared mission for equality and the struggles along the way.

"It is Doctor King's award. It is his. It belongs to him. I dedicated my life to his mission. He was a product of our time," said Jackson

Jackson turned political prognosticator during our interview, predicting a blue wave to help Democrats take control of the Congress, "if the people vote their hopes and not their fears there is going to be a blue wave. What makes America great is that we have the right to fight for livable wages, jobs that pay, and health care," said Jackson.

The civil rights icon believes the recent jury verdict of second-degree murder against a Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke for shooting a teenager 16 times will lead to more communities demanding more police accountability.

Jackson seemed well aware of the recent efforts in Shelby County to have the TBI investigate police shootings that end in death or critical injury.

"When police abuse their power, abuse their power and shoot unarmed people, they should pay a price," said Jackson who reflected on his life as one blessed with longevity and youthful spirit.

