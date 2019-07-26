Reward offered after mail carrier robbed at Cordova apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward after one of their mail carriers was robbed at a Cordova apartment complex.
According to the news release, he was delivering mail inside The View Apartments located at 8000 block of Country Squire Lane on July 23.
The robbery happened in broad daylight.
An up to $50,000 reward is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
