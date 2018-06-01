0 Reward raised to $46,000 to capture man accused of murdering Tennessee deputy

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) - Officials are scouring the state for a man charged in the shooting death of a Dickson County deputy on Thursday, WZTV reports.

Both the Dickson County Sheriff and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation plan gave an update on the search at the news conference. Watch it below:

Several agencies are searching for Steven Wiggins, who the TBI says could be anywhere. Agents are unsure if he changed his appearance since the shooting. They released new photos of Wiggins taken several days before the deputy's murder.

Wiggins is wanted on first-degree murder charges for the shooting death of Sgt. Daniel Baker. The TBI said Baker was shot and killed after he went to check on a suspicious vehicle early Wednesday morning.

After not being heard from for a period of time, a patrol vehicle was tracked using GPS and Baker was found dead inside the vehicle.

Wiggins has been added to the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted and a Blue Alert is active in the state of Tennessee. He's described as a white male with balding brown hair, stands about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 220 pounds. Wiggins also has several tattoos. He's considered to be armed and dangerous.

A woman, Erika Castro-Miles, has also been arrested in the case and charged with first-degree murder. A police affidavit says Castro-Miles watched Wiggins shoot Baker to death, then fled before being captured by police.

The TBI has received hundreds of tips about Wiggins, but there have been no confirmed sightings.

The reward for information leading to Wiggins' arrest has been raised to $46,000.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND. The TBI is asking that tips only be called into this number so all of the information is kept together.

