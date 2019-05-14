0 RHD Memphis closing after 15 years in the region

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There are about 108,000 people with an intellectual or development mental disability living in Shelby County.

But there are only a handful of agencies providing them resources and now one of them is closing.

Resources for Human Development (RHD) will close in July after nearly 15 years in the Memphis region.

The agency’s office in Cordova helps people with developmental disabilities secure housing, supported employment and personal assistance at home.

The closure will impact 80 staff members and 18 clients.

“It usually doesn’t involve people having to be uprooted and moving. It’s another provider coming in and assuming the oversight of those clients. I’ve never seen where someone is without services because of this. It’s a transition from one provider to another,” said Melaine Keller, President and CEO of Meritan, another agency in Shelby County serving people with development disabilities.

Keller said if clients have been placed in housing from one agency then those accommodations usually wouldn’t change, just the oversight of any service.

“Typically, they don’t have to move, the way supportive living is set up there are people who live in a home and they live together in roommate fashion and then provide support that this individual might need,” said Keller.

In a statement to FOX13, a spokesperson for resource for human development said it was a difficult decision to close but didn’t elaborate on the reason for the closure.

RHD Memphis is working with the state for a smooth transition for its clients and staff.

“The staff usually just transitions to other agencies which again takes some time because they have to go through the onboarding process for that company. They have to have a new background check the training from one agency to agency,” said Keller.

Resources for Human Resources also operates a Nashville office, which will remain open.

The Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Development Disabilities serves more than 7,300 people across the state through its waiver program.

Here’s the full statement from RHD about the closure:

"Resources for Human Development can confirm that we have made the difficult decision to close RHD Memphis, which has provided supportive services to persons with developmental disabilities for almost 15 years.

Our priority is the continuity of care for the people we serve, and we are working closely with the state to ensure a smooth transition to new service providers during the next 60 days, as the Memphis office will close in July. We are also working to make sure that as many RHD staff as possible can transfer to other providers and continue to provide the highest quality service to people with developmental disabilities.

RHD has devoted substantial efforts to stabilize our services there in a rapidly changing funding landscape. Throughout that time, we've been very proud of the efforts of an amazing group of employees who provided the highest quality care to the people we've been privileged to serve. RHD in Nashville will remain open, and the services there will be unaffected."

