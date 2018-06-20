  • "Ride of Tears" parades through Memphis for organization's one year anniversary

    By: Shelby Sansone

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis group drives caskets around the city to bring attention to gun violence. Watch as organizers prepare for the '"Ride of Tears," tonight on FOX13 News at 5.

    The “Ride of Tears” will parade through Memphis for the organization’s one year anniversary.

    The group drives caskets around town to bring attention to the gun violence problem.

    Mary Trice is the founder of the organization. Trice told FOX13 they want to focus on the children lost due to violence.

    “And when you see those cars coming, and those babes in those little cars, and them big old caskets, it’s wrong,” Trice said.

    She said the mother of the man shot and killed at Pepper Tree Apartments will ride with them, along with members of various motorcycle clubs.

    “I’m sad,” she said. “I’m mad and it’s got to be something done.”

    They’ll ride past various children’s hospitals.

    Riders will line up at 5 p.m., then leave the Liberty Bowl at 6 p.m.

