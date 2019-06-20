Ridgeway Middle School closing early due to power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Ridgeway Middle School's summer school classes will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. today.
According to school officials, MLGW power outages in the are the reason for the dismissal.
Families have been notified.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Staff members will remain at the school as long as necessary to ensure students are dismissed safely.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}